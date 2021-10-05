The B.C. government is providing $50,000 to the BC Addiction Recovery Association to help make recovery accessible and possible for people living with substance-use challenges.

“We want people facing addictions to get services when they need them,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “I’m grateful for BCARA’s work to offer quality care for everyone, so people are supported when ready to begin their healing journey.”

Provincial officials said they provided the funds to the BCARA so they can hire more staff across the province and improve treatment practices for recovery residences.

“We are grateful for the support of this important resource for our sector, particularly when we are in the midst of a dual health crisis,” said Brenda Plant, board chair, BCARA.

“Our vision is to provide leadership to our members, to ensure enhanced recovery-oriented and research-informed addiction services are readily available and to work with government in the development of sector-focused policies, standards and regulations.”

According to provincial officials, the province will continue to improve the safety, quality and oversight of treatment and recovery services across B.C.

B.C. government officials said work up until now has included developing regulations and standards to create consistency for recovery centres across the province.