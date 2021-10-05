The Trans-Canada Highway near Golden. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)

Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon is now closed for construction until December, with the exception of Thanksgiving weekend.

The road will be completely closed to most traffic as crews work on Phase 4 of construction.

B.C. Government officials said alternate routes are available through Highways 93 and 95.

The detour will add approximately an hour and a half to the drive and take traffic through Radium Hot Springs.

With the exception of Thanksgiving weekend, the road will be closed 24/7 until December 1st.