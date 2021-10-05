Columbia Valley RCMP responded to a pair of thefts from businesses last week in Radium Hot Springs.

On Monday, local police received a call at 1:45 a.m. from an employee of an RV resort to report that a 2021 John Deere Gator had been stolen from the property.

According to RCMP, the employee heard the vehicle start up, but it was gone by the time they were able to check on it.

The Gator was found abandoned on Wednesday near Horsethief Forest Service Road in Radium and has since been returned to its owner.

On Tuesday, police were contacted by a business owner who reported that someone has broken into two sheds and a sea can on their property some time overnight.

RCMP officials said generators, propane tanks and tools were stolen in the incident.