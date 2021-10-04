News RDEK opens resident survey for Regional Evacuation Route Plan SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff October 4, 2021 RDEK Office. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The Regional District of East Kootenay is hosting a resident survey to gather data for the Regional Evacuation Route Plan. The evacuation plan will help prepare specific evacuation routes for the following communities. Village of Radium Hot Springs District of Invermere Village of Canal Flats City of Kimberley City of Cranbrook City of Fernie District of Elkford RDEK Electoral Areas A, B, C, E, F, G Akisqnuk First Nation Aqam First Nation Tobacco Plains Indian Band Shuswap Indian Band RDEK officials said they received a $171,720 grant from the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for the plan. The District of Invermere applied seperatly and received an additional $21,920. After the data gathering phase is complete, draft plans are expected to be done by early 2022. The survey is open until October 17th, 2021 and is for all East Kootenay residents in municipalities, rural areas or First Nations. Tags: CranbrookInvermereKimberleyRDEKʔakisq̓nukʔaq̓am