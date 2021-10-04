Officials with the RDEK hope for a good turnout at this week’s open house about the proposed Wasa Recreation Contribution Service.

The elector assent process will also be up for discussion at the Wednesday event.

“While a project page has been set up online with detailed information about the proposal and elector assent process, we know there are some people who don’t have access to computers or who prefer in-person discussions,” said RDEK Electoral Area E Director Jane Walter. “We felt it was important to provide that more personal opportunity and are encouraging residents within the proposed service area to join us at the Open House”

According to RDEK officials, facilities in the Wasa area are funded by volunteer efforts from the Wasa & District Lions Club and the Wasa Recreation Society.

“The two organizations are concerned that maintaining the required level of volunteerism and fundraising is unsustainable. The establishment of a Wasa Recreation Contribution Service would provide a stable funding stream to ensure the continued operation of these community amenities,” said the RDEK.

RDEK officials said the proposal included a $45 per year parcel tax for everyone in the planned service area. The plan would generate up to $28,800 a year, which would be dedicated to the Wasa Recreation Society.

The money would be used to pay for the operation and maintenance of the Wasa Community Hall, outdoor kitchen area, tennis courts, outdoor ice arena, public washrooms, softball fields and the Wasa Lions Trail and playground.

According to the RDEK, the new funding stream would ensure stable income to keep community amenities running.

The open house will be held on Wednesday, October 6th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Wasa Community Centre. There will not be a formal discussion, allowing people to come and go.

More: Wasa Recreation Contribution Service website (RDEK)