Update (6:50 p.m.):

Police have ruled out foul play after further investigation into a suspicious death on Sunday in Kinsmen Park.

Officials said the man’s identity has been found out, but not published out of respect for his and his family’s privacy.

“The result is no less tragic but it is important to advise area residents their safety was not compromised. Our sincerest condolences go out to the family,” said Cranbrook RCMP officials.

Original Story (11:55 a.m.):

Cranbrook RCMP responded to a report of a deceased man on a walking trail near Kinsman Park just after 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police officials said the death was deemed to be suspicious after investigators attended the scene east of Victoria Avenue.

The public is asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Anyone who was walking along the trails early Sunday morning is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.