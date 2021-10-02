My Community Now 2021 Top Crop Atlantic Giant Pumpkin Growing Winners SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff October 2, 2021 2021 Top Crop Giant Pumpkin Winner (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) Terisha Weber of Jaffray grew the largest Atlantic Giant Pumpkin in the 2021 Top Crop Giant Pumpkin Growing Challenge. More photos under audio clips. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/pk-terisha-weber-pumpkin-winner.mp3 2nd place Paul and Christine https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/pk-paul-and-christine-2nd.mp3 3rd place Daniel Cox https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/pk-daniel-cox-daniel.mp3 Young Zachary Anderson from Fernie talks about his experience growing a pumpkin in the Elk Valley. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/pk-jachery-anderson-from-fernie.mp3 Corey Spring with what he self described as a big onion won bragging rights in the pro hockey player pumpkin growing challenge. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/pk-corey-spring.mp3