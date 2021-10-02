Terisha Weber of Jaffray grew the largest Atlantic Giant Pumpkin in the 2021 Top Crop Giant Pumpkin Growing Challenge. More photos under audio clips.

2nd place Paul and Christine

3rd place Daniel Cox

Young Zachary Anderson from Fernie talks about his experience growing a pumpkin in the Elk Valley.

Corey Spring with what he self described as a big onion won bragging rights in the pro hockey player pumpkin growing challenge.