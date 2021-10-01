News Raised crosswalks installed in Kimberley SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff October 1, 2021 Kimberley's Platzl. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) To make crossing safer for pedestrians, raised crosswalks are being installed in Kimberley. The raised crosswalks will be at Gerry Sorenson Way, between Alpine Crescent and Norton Avenue and at Forest Crowne Blvd. City of Kimberley staff said the crosswalks will help reduce vehicle speed while keeping people safe. City staff are asking drivers to slow down and obey all signage. In an effort to reduce vehicle speed and increase pedestrian safety, raised crosswalks are being installed at the following locations:– Gerry Sorenson Way, between Alpine Crescent and Norton Ave– Forest Crowne BlvdPlease slow down and pay attention to new signage. pic.twitter.com/HeYVPJpljL — City of Kimberley (@CityofKimberley) September 29, 2021