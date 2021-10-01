With land border travel closed for Canadians travelling south to the U.S., teams will fly down to play the Wenatchee Wild before returning to Canada via the land border.

Because of this, several changes have been made to the regular-season schedule.

Previously, Alberni Valley, Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo and Surrey were scheduled to play one-off away games in Wenatchee, but will now make those games amongst each other.

BCHL officials said Wenatchee will not make up those four games and will only play 50 games this season instead of 54.

According to BCHL officials, the regular-season standing will be determined through point percentage, because of the unbalanced schedule.

Players and staff will be following all COVID-19 guidelines when travelling across the border, including providing a negative test before crossing into the U.S. and before returning to Canada.

The Cranbrook Bucks will now play the Wenatchee Wild on March 6th, 2022 instead of January 15th, 2022.

