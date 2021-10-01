As of Friday, October 1st, 2021, winter tires will be mandatory on most highways across the province.

Winter tires are required on all highways in the Interior and the North and some sections in the South Coast and Vancouver Island.

Winter tires are those with either the M+S (mud and snow) or mountain/snowflake symbol.

B.C. government officials said winter tires must be in good condition with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

Tires marked with the mountain/snowflake symbol offer the best traction while the ones marked with M+S are less effective in severe conditions. It is up to the driver to decide what tire to use based on the region they are driving in.

Chains are also now required for commercial vehicle operators on most routes as indicated by road signs. Chains are not required on the Lower Mainland and most of Vancouver Island.

The requirements are in effect from October 1st, 2021 to March 31st, 2022. For some select highways, that date may be pushed until April 30th, 2022.