A Cache Creek man is in custody after an altercation with police in the early morning of September 28th, 2021.

Cranbrook RCMP received a call from the 2300-block of 3rd Street South, with the caller saying he had caught someone breaking into his truck.

Police said the man confronted the suspect, who pulled out a knife and threatened before jumping on a bike and riding away.

Officers were able to locate the individual, but the suspect would not comply until more officers arrived on the scene, where he was then taken into custody.

“We are thankful no one was injured during the confrontation with this individual. The caller was integral in directing members to where the suspect was heading which aided in the timely arrest,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.

The suspect is facing several charges including possessing a weapon dangerous to public and assault with a weapon.