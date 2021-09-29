The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has launched a new app.

The free iPhone app was developed in a partnership with HockeyTech.

“The KIJHL iPhone app is going to be a great resource for everybody involved with the KIJHL, including our fans, players, staff members and sponsors, to stay connected with what’s going on around our league,” said KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois.

“We’ve got a lot of exciting content that we’ll be rolling out over the course of the 2021/22 season, and we believe the app is going to become essential for everybody who follows the KIJHL.”

The app features the latest news from around the KIJHL, real-time scores, up-to-the-minute stats and standings and access to the KIJHL’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The new application can be found on the Apple App Store by searching “KIJHL”.