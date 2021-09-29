Local organizations met with Cranbrook City Council to discuss drugs, crime and homelessness and the supports available in the community.

Mayor Lee Pratt said the meeting was intended to identify what the City needs.

“We wanted to get them all together and find out what services each one of them provides. From that, we will hopefully find out if there are some gaps and we’ll get everybody working together to fill those,” said Pratt. “We’re very appreciative of all the work these service organizations do. They do a lot of good work in the community in helping the situation.”

The meeting took place on Tuesday, with representatives from East Kootenay Addiction Services Society, BC Housing, ANKORS, Community Connections, Street Angels, the Regional Harm Reduction Program and the Cranbrook RCMP.

Pratt said the discussion was informative for himself and Council.

“Some of the services they provide, we didn’t know they provided. We got a way better insight into what the situation is with the temporary shelter at the Travelodge,” said Pratt. “This first meeting is for everyone publicly to discuss their individual mandates and then get on with determining how we can work together to best manage this growing issue. Our community is demanding this, and we can’t ignore it.”

The meeting comes as a permanent homeless shelter is on the way in Cranbrook after it was delayed earlier in the year.

“The new shelter won’t be done until January, but part of that, I guess was the lease agreement with BC Housing and there are other things they have to look after,” explained Pratt.