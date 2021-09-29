News Dead tree removal to take place by Highlands school SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff September 29, 2021 (Photo by Josiah Spyker, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Contractors will be removing a few dead trees from a city park space on the corner of 30th Avenue South and 7th Street South next to Highlands School. City staff said the work will take place on Thursday, September 30th. The area will be signed and barricaded when work is going on. The City of Cranbrook is asking people to stay out of the area while work is underway.