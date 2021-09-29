District of Elkford welcome sign (Supplied by Cody Fraser)

Elkford’s emergency department will be closed temporarily until further notice.

Interior Health (IH) officials said the closure is due to limited staffing at the Health Centre.

“Interior Health continues to recruit additional permanent and casual staff and physicians to Elkford,” said IH.

If residents need emergency care, they can call 9-1-1, visit the Sparwood Health Centre from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or the Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie 24/7.

HealthLinkBC is available at 8-1-1 at all hours if you are unsure if you need to go to the emergency department.

IH officials said the Elkford Health Centre is still open for scheduled primary care appointments, lab and x-ray services.