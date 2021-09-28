Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services is encouraging residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must act,” says Murray Robertson, Fire Prevention Coordinator for the City of Cranbrook.

“Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

City staff said it’s important that every family member in a household understands the sounds of fire safety.

• A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1,

and stay out.

• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life

and the unit must be replaced.

• Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those

with sensory or physical disabilities.

Fire Prevention Week runs from October 3rd to 9th, 2021.