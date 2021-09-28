ORIGINAL STORY:

Cranbrook RCMP is responding to a report of shots being fired on a forest service road off New Lake Road.

Police officials are asking the public to avoid the area for now.

Details are limited for the time being, but this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE (3:13 p.m.):

Cranbrook RCMP said New Lake Road is now reopened to traffic after officers have cleared the area.

Police officials ask anyone with information on firearm activity in the area to contact the Cranbrook Detachment.