Controlled burn tackles wood waste at Wasa Transfer Station Ryley McCormack, staff September 28, 2021 Residents near the Wasa Transfer Station may see smoke in the air, as workers burn piles of wood. Officials with the Regional District of East Kootenay said this is part of their normal operations at the Transfer Station. Work is set to begin on Tuesday and a contractor will be on-site with a water truck and other equipment. Staff said the contractor will monitor the work and stay on-site overnight.