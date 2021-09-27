The District of Invermere will be conducting a Short-Term Rental (STRs) Survey after hearing public concerns about the operation of STR accommodations.

District staff said STR refers to the accommodation of paying guests in a dwelling for less than 30 days.

Dwellings include single-family dwellings, secondary suites, apartments, condos and apartments.

District staff said before they decide on any regulations to control or manage STRs they wanted to hear from the community.

The survey can be found on the District of Invermere website and will be open until October 12th, 2021.