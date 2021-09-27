The Aquatic Centre in Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place will be open with a reduced capacity on Sunday.

Residents will not have to present a BC Vaccination Card to use the pool, but it will be needed to use other City services.

Cranbrook staff said the Aquatic Centre will not be open to its full capacity, as staffing shortages and COVID-19 restrictions present challenges to the centre’s operations.

“We have made great strides in recruiting and training staff to get the Aquatic Center back open, but we have more work and recruiting ahead of us to get back to normal operations,” said Stacy Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture. “Just like many businesses across Canada, we are finding it extremely challenging to recruit workers as well as meet the training requirements to ensure staff and patron safety.”

Registration for all swimming activities opens on Wednesday.