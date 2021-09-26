News Water shutoff to impact Mount Royal Area SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff September 26, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) A water main repair will have water shutoff on Monday, September 27th, 2021 for residents on Mount Royal Drive. City of Cranbrook staff said contractors found a leak on September 24th while doing some excavation work. The area of the leak is already excavated and water service should resume by the early afternoon. Residents may notice discoloured water and should run the cold water tap until it runs clear. Tags: Cranbrook