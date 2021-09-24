Family law case files can now be filed and completed online as part of the province’s plan to modernize court services.

B.C. government officials said the online service will allow residents to digitally fill out forms by answering simple questions about family matters, including child support, parenting arrangements, case management and protection orders.

“Filing family law matters, such as protection orders and child support in Provincial Court, often means taking time off work and having to travel to a court registry, which creates barriers for many British Columbians,” said Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity.

“This new service provides an accessible and convenient option for individuals and families, as they can complete and file their forms online.”

According to the province, the service has a trauma-informed design allowing for safety screening, a quick exit button and safety checks throughout the referral.

Information will also be saved throughout the process in case people need to finish it at a later time.

“This innovative use of technology will benefit people who might have otherwise found it challenging to access the family law system,” Lore said. “This online service has been specially designed to assist those who have experienced trauma and is part of our ongoing work to help people who are facing gender-based violence. It has been designed in consultation with front-line workers who support victims of violence and provides a safer alternative for people in dangerous situations to file for a protection order without having to attend a court registry in person.”

Forms can still be brought in to a registry file in person.