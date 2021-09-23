The College of the Rockies has announced the launch of a new quarterly report to explore employment and education needs in the region.

College officials said the report, named Ascend, will chronicle the progress of its two-year action plan.

“In fall 2020, we reached out to our communities to ask how the College could help move our region past COVID and into recovery. That feedback helped us to develop our 2-Year Action plan,” said Paul Vogt, College President and CEO. “Ascend aims to celebrate our communities while focusing on important labour market themes in our region.”

The first edition of the Ascend report focuses on the community and the needs of families in the East Kootenay.

“We explore how the College is working to meet the demand for Early Childhood Educators and Education Assistants in our region. With the anticipated need for over 30,000 new regulated early learning and childcare spaces in B.C. due to the new affordable childcare plan agreed upon by the federal and provincial governments, the College has taken action to increase access to our Early Childhood Education and Education Assistant programs,” Vogt said. “Both of these programs are fully subscribed for the 2021/22 academic year, which is good news for our region.”

College officials said future editions will include topics like health, trades and construction, and tourism, business and academics.

More: College of the Rockies Ascent report (College of the Rockies)