Construction work will have water shut off for residents in the Wildstone and River’s Crossing areas on September 28th, 2021.

City of Cranbrook staff said a new connection tie-in is being put into the Pressure Reducing Station that feeds water to the Wildstone and River’s Crossing areas.

The work will be going on around the entrance of the Wildstone development and a short detour will be set up.

This work is expected to run from September 27th to October 1st, 2021 with the entire project lasting until October 29th.

City staff said water will be shut off at 8:00 a.m. on the 28th and should be restored later that day.

The city is asking residents to keep a supply of water available for drinking, cooking, doing dishes, and flushing toilets.