New COVID-19 cases in the region remain in the triple digits after no significant drop in weekly cases overall.

According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control that covers September 12th to 18th, the region reported a total of 123 new cases throughout the week.

The Cranbrook area remains the place with the highest number of new infections with 47, followed by the Elk Valley with 34.

The Creston Valley reported 19 new cases, while 11 were reported in the Windermere area, eight were confirmed in Kimberley, and four were reported in Golden.

While this is a decrease in overall cases between weeks, the difference is slight, as 127 were reported between September 5th and 11th.

Fully vaccinated people over 12 years old continue to slowly climb in number across the East Kootenay. The percentage of people 12 and up who have received both doses followed by those 50 and up for the entire region can be found below: