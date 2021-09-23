A statue in memory of the Indigenous children that were forced to attend the St. Eugene Mission Residential School. (Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The City of Cranbrook will close its non-essential services on September 30th in honour of National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

City officials said other services, such as the Public Library, will remain open. Recycling and garbage collection will continue to operate as scheduled with its regular service on Thursday.

“The intention is that residents will be given an opportunity to reflect and learn about the residential school legacy across Canada, and closer to home at St. Eugene Mission in the ʔaq’am community,” said City of Cranbrook staff.

Cranbrook officials said members with the City and the Ktunaxa Nation discussed holding a joint community event to commemorate the occasion but decided against it this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier this year, the Canadian Government passed legislation to mark September 30th as a day to reflect on the history of the residential school system and its lasting impact on Indigenous communities.

“Recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by the City of Cranbrook is another important step forward in our ongoing commitment to further grow our relationship with our Ktunaxa Nation neighbours,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “We stand with the Ktunaxa Nation not only on this day, but each day as we work toward a better future together.”

The date coincides with Orange Shirt Day and it was specifically chosen to recognize the time of the year when Indigenous children were taken from their families and forced to attend residential schools across the country.

