B.C. residents are invited to provide their thoughts on the three possible options the provincial government will use to implement permanent paid sick leave.

Provincial government officials said the first phase of consultation will shape the options with the help of public feedback.

Workers and employers have already completed over 26,000 surveys between August 5th and September 14th.

On the survey, residents will have the option to choose how many days should be covered by paid leave, with a minimum of three, five and 10 days to choose from.

“Thousands of workers and employers have completed surveys to give us valuable information on their current sick-leave benefits, if any, and what is needed,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour. “Informed by those surveys, we are inviting British Columbians to once again have their say.”

The end result will create a program that will allow workers to take time away from work to recover from an injury or illness without losing pay.

“One of the most critical lessons from the pandemic has been the importance of people staying home when they are sick,” Bains said. “No one should have to choose between going to work sick or losing wages. Paid sick leave is good for businesses, good for workers and good for our communities.”

B.C. Government officials anticipate the paid sick leave program to be launched on January 1, 2022.

A link to the survey can be found below and will be available until October 15th.

More: B.C. Paid Sick Leave survey (B.C. Government)