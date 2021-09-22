Work on Cranbrook’s Influent Trunk Main project will start crossing Highway 3 at Theatre Road toward Victoria Avenue, which will likely impact overnight traffic at the intersection.

City of Cranbrook officials said the project will take place in the evening, with work going on from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. over the next two weeks starting Wednesday evening.

Work was initially slated to begin on Monday, but it was delayed.

City staff said the sidewalk and crosswalk in the work zone will be closed and lanes along Highway 3 will be reduced with a lowered speed limit. Travel along the highway will remain open during construction.