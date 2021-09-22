Crews with Fortis BC will be replacing a section of natural gas pipeline beside the Northstar Rails to Trails, under Wycliffe Store Road.

City of Cranbrook staff said crews will start prep work on September 22nd, 2021 and work is expected to run until September 24th, 2021.

Rails to trails will remain open during the project.

City staff said signage and safety fencing will be in place at the project site.