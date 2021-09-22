News Elkford Snowmobile Club equipment vandalized SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff September 22, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Elk Valley RCMP received a call about a smashed window on a snow grader belonging to the Elkford Snowmobile Club. Police officials said the Club reported the incident on September 8th at about 10:45 a.m. The front windshield was smashed on their 1986 PistenBully Groomer with a rock. Police estimate the damage to cost about $3,800 to repair. Tags: Elk ValleyElkfordRCMP