The Kimberley Dynamiters have added another forward to the roster signing Kade Leskosky.

The Calgary-born forward didn’t get to play much last season, scoring two goals and one assist in five games for the Calgary Northstars U18 AAA.

In the 2019,20 season, however, Leskosky put up 17 goals and 14 assists in 24 games for the CNHA Canucks U18 AA.

The Kimberley Dynamiters will play their next pre-season game against the Revelstoke Grizzlies on September 23rd.

The first game of the regular season will be on October 1st, versus the Columbia Valley Rockies.