Union workers with the City of Fernie will be under a new agreement, which will include an annual raise among other benefits.

Fernie said it and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 2093 have ratified a new four-year contract.

The new contract included an annual raise of between 2% and 2.5% each year for all members, improved benefits to all employees, and flexibility to support providing services to the community including improved weekend service.

“Council would like to recognize the outstanding work of the negotiating teams at the table in reaching this agreement,” said Mayor Ange Qualizza. “We are happy to have reached an outcome that supports the wellbeing of our employees and will improve our ability to improve o provide quality services to the community.”

Fernie officials said the new agreement is retroactive to March 1, 2020, and will be in place until 29, 2024.

“The membership is happy to have finalized a new Collective Agreement which represents our long-term commitment to serving the Fernie community,” said Franck Gimard, President of CUPE Local 2093, adding “I’d like to thank the bargaining team for their hard work and contribution to this positive outcome.”

More than 60 municipal year-round and seasonal workers in the City of Fernie are represented by CUPE Local 2093.