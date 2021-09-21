Cranbrook City Council has approved the first reading of a proposed 75-unit market rental apartment building near the Tamarack Centre.

The proposed complex will be built on an empty lot at 1001 10th Street North if it is approved.

According to the application from West Urban Developments Ltd., the company seeks to rezone the lot from medium-density residential to high density.

If approved, the building will have a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom rental units.

The application said the property will provide a long-term rental option with easy access to transit routes, cycling and walking paths and shopping access.

The proposed amendment will be sent out to nearby property owners and occupants for comment as part of the public consultation requirements.

Maps of the proposed building can be found below.

More: OCP Amendment Bylaw No. 4060 (City of Cranbrook)