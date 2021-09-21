Polls in the 44th federal election have closed and the counting has begun.

People across Kootenay-Columbia and the country voted on Monday. Here is a look at the local numbers.

Please note, these results are not final. Final results will not be available until mail-in ballots are certified and counted.

That process does not begin until Tuesday, September 21st.

Elections Canada reports that the process may take two to five days.

As of 11 p.m., the Conservatives are ahead in Kootenay Columbia, holding 15,898 votes with 82.7% of the polls reporting.

An official winner will be declared once mail-in ballots are counted.

Results as of 11 p.m.: