Crews with the City of Kimberley will be removing asphalt from several roadways around the city between Tuesday, September 21st and Wednesday, September 22nd.

Full road closures will be in effect at:

– Archibald Street – Victoria Ave to Rotary Drive

– McDougal Crescent – 4th Ave to Trail St

– Spokane Street – St. Mary’s Ave to Bryant Blvd

– Swan Avenue – Wallinger Ave to Diamond St

City staff are asking drivers to be cautious and pay attention to all signage and detours.