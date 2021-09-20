The Cranbrook Bucks sign and logo on the exterior of Cranbrook's Western Financial Place. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The Cranbrook Bucks will play against Canada’s National Women’s Team as they prepare for the Beijing Olympics.

Team Canada is playing the Trail Smoke Eaters on the 4th before coming to Cranbrook for an exhibition game on October 5th, 2021 starting at 7:00 p.m.

“We are extremely excited to get our centralization schedule started and play against teams from the BCHL to aid in our preparation for the Olympic Winter Games,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations with Hockey Canada.

“We are grateful to both Trail and Cranbrook for their willingness to be part of our training as we start our season. The level of competition we expect to face is crucial in our journey and we look forward to showcasing our athletes to hockey fans in both communities.”

Fans will be allowed to attend as long as they meet all COVID-19 protocols.

“The Cranbrook Bucks are extremely excited to host Canada’s National Women’s Team and participate in such an exciting event,” said owner and president Nathan Lieuwen. “Our community is eager to welcome the women’s team for a game as it continues its journey to Beijing.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling 250-426-8889 or online at cranbrookbucks.ca. Adult tickets are $15 each and 10 and under tickets will be $5.

All female hockey players registered for minor hockey get in for free.