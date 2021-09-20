The City of Fernie has begun its annual water line flushing work, and residents may notice some discoloured water coming from their taps.

According to Fernie officials, this work will help improve local water quality by removing sediment and maintaining adequate flow and pressure.

Some people on Fernie’s water supply may notice some discolouration in the next four to six weeks as work is underway.

This can be resolved by leaving the cold tap running until the water comes out clear.