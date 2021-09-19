NDP leader Jagmeet Singh met with Kootenay-Columbia candidate Wayne Stetski and delivered a speech to supporters. (Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the federal New Democratic Party (NDP), met with supporters at the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

Singh’s airplane touched down on Saturday evening as he stepped out to meet a crowd alongside local NDP candidate, Wayne Stetski.

The NDP leader touted the party’s plan to expand healthcare for Canadian residents.

“If you want to make sure dental care and pharmacare and mental health are a part of our healthcare system, it’s New Democrats that will make that happen,” said Singh.

Singh spoke of the party’s plan to take on climate change.

“We will end fossil fuel subsidies, we will invest in renewable energy, electrify transportation, retrofit homes and buildings, reduce our emissions, get great jobs and fight and win against the climate crisis.”

The party leader said government programs will be paid for in part from a 1% wealth tax on people with more than $20-million.

“We’re the only party that says the burden shouldn’t fall on you or your family and it shouldn’t fall on small businesses. We believe that billionaires should finally pay their fair share,” said Singh.

Singh visited the riding on Saturday, shortly before voting day on Monday, September 20th.

