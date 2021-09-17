The B.C. government has provided details on what the Elko Overhead Replacement Project will look like.

Provincial officials said the project will provide a new bridge over the CP rail tracks on Highway 3 in Elko.

A westbound left-turn lane will also be added at Bate Avenue.

Below is a list of project details from the B.C. government.

– a new 53-metre, three-span bridge

– wider shoulders

– a barrier-protected sidewalk on the north side of the new bridge

– a westbound left-turn lane at Bate Avenue to improve access for residents

– a wheelchair-accessible pedestrian tunnel under Highway 3 on the north side of the new bridge

– improved signage and lighting.

Provincial officials said an average of 6,700 vehicles travel the highway per day.

According to the B.C. government, the project is still in the engineering phase and should be completed by late 2022.