One more death has been reported in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak in Cranbrook’s Joseph Creek Village.

So far, Interior Health officials said two deaths have been attributed to the long-term care facility’s outbreak since it was first declared on September 3rd.

As of Thursday, 14 total cases were connected with the outbreak. Nine residents and five staff have been infected so far.

As of Thursday, IH officials report that 1,504 COVID-19 cases are active across its region. Interior Health hospitals are treating 48 patients with the virus, 46 of them are in intensive care.