A structure fire on Wilder Road in Fairmont Hot Springs had Windermere and Fairmont Fire Departments responding on September 16th, 2021.

“When we arrived, the home was fully engulfed, and the fire was moving into the surrounding grass and trees. Our firefighters did an excellent job of stopping the flames from spreading to nearby homes and containing the fire to the one structure,” said Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Jim Miller.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but RDEK officials said there were no reported injuries.

The blaze destroyed the home and two vehicles.

According to the RDEK, the homeowners were not there at the time and have been offered Emergency Support Services.