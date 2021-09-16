The Cranbrook Bucks have committed to Luke Pfoh after he impressed the organization in the 2021 Rookie Camp.

“Luke is a terrific example of a young player earning an opportunity through his camp performance,” said HC and GM Ryan Donald.

“He showed our staff a very high ceiling over the course of our camp last week and is a player that we think can be a productive BCHL player over the course of his career. The Cranbrook Bucks are excited to have Luke as a part of our organization and help him grow as a player and person.”

Pfoh played for the Burnaby Winter Club U-16 of the CSSHL last season, putting up four goals and one assist in five games of a shortened season.

Before that, he scored 22 points in 30 games for the U15 Vancouver North East Chiefs.

The Bucks’ first regular-season game will be on October 8th against the Trail Smoke Eaters.