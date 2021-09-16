Sports Bucks commit to forward SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff September 16, 2021 The Cranbrook Bucks office at Western Financial Place. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The Cranbrook Bucks have committed to Luke Pfoh after he impressed the organization in the 2021 Rookie Camp. “Luke is a terrific example of a young player earning an opportunity through his camp performance,” said HC and GM Ryan Donald. “He showed our staff a very high ceiling over the course of our camp last week and is a player that we think can be a productive BCHL player over the course of his career. The Cranbrook Bucks are excited to have Luke as a part of our organization and help him grow as a player and person.” Pfoh played for the Burnaby Winter Club U-16 of the CSSHL last season, putting up four goals and one assist in five games of a shortened season. Before that, he scored 22 points in 30 games for the U15 Vancouver North East Chiefs. The Bucks’ first regular-season game will be on October 8th against the Trail Smoke Eaters. Tags: Cranbrook Bucks