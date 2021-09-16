News Dynamiters selling tickets again SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff September 16, 2021 Kimberley Civic Centre.(Ryley McCormack MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The Kimberley Dynamiters are starting ticket sales again after updates to the Health Order. People attending large events will need to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask. This includes events with 50 people or 50% capacity at indoor venues or outdoor events with 5,000 people or half of a venue’s capacity. Ticket forms can be found online or can be picked up and dropped off with payment at Kimberley Bulletin & Timber Hitch. Tags: KIJHLKimberley Dynamiters