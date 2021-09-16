The Kimberley Dynamiters are starting ticket sales again after updates to the Health Order.

People attending large events will need to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.

This includes events with 50 people or 50% capacity at indoor venues or outdoor events with 5,000 people or half of a venue’s capacity.

Ticket forms can be found online or can be picked up and dropped off with payment at Kimberley Bulletin & Timber Hitch.