BC Transit to provide free rides on Election Day

Ryley McCormack, staff
September 16, 2021

Elections Canada Voting Station. (File Photo)

BC Transit will not charge fares on Monday to help residents get to the polls easier.

Officials with the transit service said the company is offering free rides in a number of communities across B.C., including the East Kootenay.

The service extends to handyDART buses, but only for Cranbrook and Creston transit routes.

Polls open for the day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Tags: Canada Election 2021