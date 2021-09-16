BC Transit will not charge fares on Monday to help residents get to the polls easier.

Officials with the transit service said the company is offering free rides in a number of communities across B.C., including the East Kootenay.

The service extends to handyDART buses, but only for Cranbrook and Creston transit routes.

Polls open for the day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time.