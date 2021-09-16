Following the Provincial Health Order, the City of Cranbrook will be requiring proof of vaccinations for all city-operated recreational facilities.

This will include men’s and women’s recreational hockey at Western Financial Place, the Memorial and Kinsmen Arenas, along with racquetball, squash, and the walking concourse at Western Financial Place.

People aged 22 or younger in youth sports do not need to show proof of vaccination, or for access to the Aquatic Centre once it reopens in the fall.

City staff said the vaccine passport will not be necessary to access normal municipal government-related services.