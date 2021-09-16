COVID-19 cases in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley have been on a decline through the last two weeks, but new infection reports remain in the triple digits.

The entire region reported 127 total cases between September 5th and 11th, with 54 in the Cranbrook area alone.

The Elk Valley had the next highest case count with 24, followed by Creston and Golden with 17 each. Meanwhile, 10 new infections were reported in the Windermere area and five were confirmed around Kimberley.

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control marks the second straight week with an overall decrease in case numbers since infections skyrocketed in August. the week before, BCCDC officials reported 168 cases across the region.

Fully vaccinated people over 12 years old continue to slowly climb in number across the East Kootenay. The percentage of people 12 and up who have received both doses followed by those 50 and up for the entire region can be found below:

Cranbrook: 12 and older: 70% 50 and older: 83%

Creston: 12 and older: 60% 50 and older: 73%

Fernie: 12 and older: 72% 50 and older: 82%

Golden: 12 and older: 78% 50 and older: 83%

Kimberley: 12 and older: 76% 50 and older: 86%

Windermere: 12 and older: 78% 50 and older: 85%



