Interior Health said one death has been connected to a COVID-19 outbreak in Joseph Creek Village.

As of Wednesday, 14 total cases were connected with the long-term care facility’s outbreak.

Nine residents and five staff have been infected so far.

Interior Health officials said the outbreak was originally declared on September 3rd.

As of Thursday, Interior Health has reported 1,536 active cases after 196 new infections were reported on Wednesday.

53 people are currently being treated in IH hospitals, 47 of them are in intensive care.