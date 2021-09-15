Highway 3 and Victoria Ave Construction Zone Map. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Traffic through the intersection of Highway 3 and Victoria Avenue will be slower overnight in the coming weeks, as work begins on a significant chunk of the Influent Trunk Main Project.

City of Cranbrook officials said work will start at the intersection of Theatre road and Ridgeview Road and move along to Highway 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Starting on Monday, September 20th, crews will begin work on the Highway 3 crossing at Theatre Road towards Victoria Avenue overnight, with the same hours.

City staff said the sidewalk and crosswalk in the work zone will be closed and lanes along Highway 3 will be reduced with a lowered speed limit. Travel along the highway will remain open during construction.

Drivers are asked to slow down through the area and obey all posted signs.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the nearby businesses and our residents impacted by this important construction work. We will continue to provide regular public updates as the project moves ahead,” said Cranbrook staff.