Under the 14 and Under Program, all kids under the age of 14 will have free admission to Bucks games as long as they’re accompanied by an adult.

“We are extremely excited to work with a company that is community and youth-focused,” said Bucks President and Owner Nathan Lieuwen.

“Giving our youth the opportunity to be included in our culture was important to us from day one and we are very happy to see this program come to life with the help of our Western Financial Group.”

Head Coach and GM, Ryan Donald said the program will allow young families to get connected at a smaller price.

“One of the pillars for us as an organization is certainly giving our community an opportunity to get out and experience our product, become fans of the Bucks, become fans of the BCHL and being able to bring in youth.”

“Whether that’s 14 or under, kids, young families, making it affordable and also being entertained and getting a good product on the ice for them.”

The program will be supported by the Western Financial Place.

“Cranbrook has a rich hockey history, and we want to be a part of the Bucks long-term success for many years to come,” said James Hall, Western’s Kootenay Regional Director.

“The sponsorship of the 14 and Under Program is in line with Western’s philosophy of supporting families in Cranbrook, as we do through our insurance products that ensure the community is protected.”

The Cranbrook Bucks get set to play their first regular-season game in front of fans on October 8th, 2021, against the Trail Smoke Eaters.