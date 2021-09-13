Pop-up vaccine clinics are arriving in schools across the Kootenays, so staff and students can receive a first or second dose.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a vaccine and a second dose can be received four weeks or 28 days after a first dose.

Under the Infants Act, Mature Minor Consent and Immunization, students in Grade 9 or higher can consent to a medical treatment on their own if the health care provider is sure that the treatment is in the child’s best interest.

The health care provider must review the following information with the child beforehand.

– Which vaccine they are due to get

– The benefits of getting immunized

– The risk of not getting immunized

– Common and expected side effects

– Rare serious side effects

– Medical reasons to not receive a vaccine

In the act, it states if the health care provider is not sure that a child understands, or a child is not ready to make a decision, the child will not be immunized.

MORE: The Infants Act (HealthLink BC)

Proof of vaccination will be required for some non-essential activities. A first dose is needed by September 13th and a second by October 24th.

MORE: B.C. vaccine cards come into effect (September 13th, 2021)

Locations and Times:

Canal Flats:

– Martin Morigeau Elementary, Thursday, September 23rd, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cranbrook:

– Laurie Middle School, Thursday, September 23rd, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

– Mount Baker Secondary & Kootenay Education Services, Tuesday, September 14th, Wednesday, September 15th, 12:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

– Parkland Middle School, Tuesday, September 21st,12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Creston:

– Adam Robertson Elementary, Monday, September 20th, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– Kootenay Valley Christian School, Wednesday, September 22nd, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

– Mormon Hills Elementary, Wednesday, September 22nd, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

– Prince Charles Secondary, Monday, September 13th, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

– Canyon Lister Elementary, Wednesday, Septeber 15th 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

– Erickson Elementary, Wednesday, Sept 15th, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

– Wildflower, Monday, September 13th, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Edgewater:

– Edgewater Elementary, Wednesday, Sept 22nd, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Elkford:

– Elkford Secondary School, Thursday, September 23rd, 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Fernie:

– Fernie Secondary, Wednesday, September 15th, 11:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

– Kootenay Discovery School, Tuesday, September 21st, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Kootenay Learning Campus, Tuesday, Sept 21st, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Sophie-Morigeau, Tuesday, September 21st, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

– The Fernie Academy, Tuesday, September 14th, 12:30 p.mm to 3:45 p.m.

Invermere:

– David Thompson Secondary, Friday, September 24th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– J. Alfred Laird Elementary, Monday, September 20th, 1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

– Open Doors Alternate Education, Monday, Sept 20th, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jaffray:

– Jaffray Elm-Jr Secondary, Thursday, September 16th, 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Kimberley:

– Kimberley Alternate School, Thursday, September 23rd, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– McKim Middle School, Thursday, September 23rd,1:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

– Selkirk Secondary School, Wednesday, September 15th, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Selkirk Secondary School, Thursday, September 16th, 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Sparwood:

– Sparwood Secondary, Wednesday, September 22nd, 11:20 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Windermere:

– Windermere Elementary, Wednesday, September 22nd,9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.